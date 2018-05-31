See Pics
Bethenny Frankel Goes Topless, Then Fully Naked in Shocking ‘RHONY’ Moment — See Pics

Fans of the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ got an eyeful of a nude Bethenny Frankel on May 30. We’ve got the wild pics where she stripped naked to try on an elf costume.

Well she is a proud Skinnygirl! Bethenny Frankel showed off her lithe figure by getting totally naked on the May 30 episode of the Real Housewives of New York. The 47-year-old stripped off her clothes to try on a green elf suit in a holiday themed episode. Titled Holidazed And Confused, she went naked except for a nude thong to get the costume on while co-star and Christmas party hostess Dorinda Medley, 53, tried to help her out. Bethenny’s bare boobs were resting on Dorinda’s arms at one point as she tried to help the entrepreneur into the outfit. But it ultimately didn’t work and Bethenny ended up lying naked on the ground in her thong, laughing hysterically.

Her nipples were blurred out by Bravo, but the rest of Bethenny could be seen clear as day. After she finally fit into the costume, she was surprisingly not any worse for the wear the next morning after falling asleep to wine and Ambien and waking up the next day still wearing the outfit. That wasn’t even the most dramatic part of the RHONY episode, as it ended with Luann de Lesseps‘ Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, FL on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person. Talk about drama!

This isn’t the first time Bethenny has bared all for the RHONY cameras. In season nine she stripped naked and went skinny dipping in a pool. Viewers could see her bare behind and everything else as she threw inhibition to the wind for her nude swim. No wonder Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is such a fan of Bethenny’s. They’re wild and fun spirit animals. The 27-year-old finally got to meet her TV idol in person during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live where the actress freaked out when host Andy Cohen surprised the RHONY superfan with a round of cocktails with both Bethenny and Luann!