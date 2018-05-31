‘Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Apologizes For Liking ‘Hurtful & Offensive’ Memes: ‘I’m Not Perfect’

After facing a fiery backlash for ‘liking’ a number of memes mocking transphobic individuals, immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors, ‘The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen is offering up an apology. Check it out right here.

Overnight, Garrett Yrigoyen went from the frontrunner on The Bachelorette to the center of a shocking controversy when it was discovered that he had “liked” a number of appalling memes online. Now, he is offering an apology to fans and viewers. “This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” he wrote. “I did not know what to expect when the show aired. I am sorry to those I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive.”

He went on to write that he shut down his old Instagram handle because he realized how hurtful his actions were. “I am not the negative labels people are associating me with,” the 29-year-old California native added. “For those who do know me, I am sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgmental individual… I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life. Again, I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused.”

Memes that Garrett liked on his former Instagram account included a post claiming Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was actually a crisis actor. Another bashes young members of the trans community. Yet another pokes fun at Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition. It was none other than former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey who uncovered the troubling evidence. Fans will remember that Garrett got the First Impression Rose on the premiere and has been a fan favorite ever since, but is this apology enough to rescue him from the court of public opinion?

When the Bachelorette herself Becca Kufrin was asked about the scandal, she offered this response on May 30: “I’ve heard a little bit about it these past couple days. I’ve just been so busy traveling around the country with press that I haven’t really been able to read too much up on it, but everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me but also stay open and respect these 28 guys that went along on the journey with me.” Read Garrett’s full apology above.