Ariel Winter Reportedly Hoping To Be Married By ‘Early Next Year’ To BF Levi Meaden

Things are very serious between Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden — and there may even be wedding bells by early next year, according to a new report!

Ariel Winter, 20, is reportedly gearing up to walk down the aisle with her man, Levi Meaden, 30, in 2019! “Ariel would love to have a beach wedding,” an insider tells InTouch. “They’re planning to make it happen early next year.” It’s no secret that things got serious real fast between these two — they started dating in Nov. 2016, and were already living together by that May. Because of their 10-year age difference, that decision was widely considered quite controversial, but Ariel has defended it ever since — especially since it reportedly made their romance even stronger!

“They’re madly in love and have become even closer since moving in together,” InTouch‘s source claims. “Thos close to them never thought the relationship would last this long because of the age difference, but they’ve proven everyone wrong!” Levi is reportedly on the lookout for an engagement ring, and he’ll have to propose pretty soon if they really are aiming for an early 2019 wedding date! This new report matches up with what HollywoodLife heard about the couple just earlier this month.

Our insider confirmed that Ariel is ready to take a break from acting when Modern Family ends next season, and wants to “pursue marriage and having some kids” when that time comes. “Levi is on the same wavelength as her, as well,” our source added. “They have a pretty great relationship and both plan on being with each other forever, so why not start forever sooner than later?”

Ariel and Levi are a very public couple who are not sure about flaunting their love in front of the cameras — so hopefully we’ll get some great wedding and engagement pics when those times come!