Pete Davidson Sweetly Kisses Ariana Grande In Adorable PDA Pic — Getting Serious?

Well, it’s official. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are totally dating, and they’re the cutest couple ever! See this super adorable pic Ari posted of Pete kissing her!

We’re having heart palpitations over here. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, both 24, aren’t trolling us with their constant mushy Instagram comments and pics. They’re really in love! We thought it was amazing enough when he posted a pic of them at Wizarding World together, but Ariana’s new post from May 31 is even better. The sweet pic shows Pete wrapping his arms around Ari’s waist and giving her a kiss on the head.

She looks so happy! Her eyes are closed as she leans into her guy, and she’s sticking her tongue out. The pic is captioned, “i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈” Aww! It’s unclear where Pete and Ariana are in the pic, but one she posted afterward makes it seem like they might be backstage somewhere. So far, Pete hasn’t posted anything in the comments, but it’s only a matter of time!

The last time we saw the couple on Instagram, they were in Los Angeles at Universal Studios, hanging out at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Like any true Potterheads, they were rocking their Hogwarts robes and sweaters. If you’re curious, Pete’s a Gryffindor, and Ariana’s Team Slytherin. Who knew! It’s unclear when Ariana and Pete started dating, but they did meet two years ago, when Ariana was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live during season 41.

It’s nice to see them both so happy! Pete and Ariana both just recently got out of longterm relationships. Pete was dating Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie David, and Ariana was with Mac Miller. And now, they’ve found each other.