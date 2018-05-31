‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Angelina Finally Makes Amends With All The Roommates 8 Years Later

Angelina has a lot of apologizing to do on this week’s ‘Jersey Shore’! Here’s a recap of everything that went down when Snooki and JWoww came face-to-face with her for the first time in eight years!

The May 31 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picks up with Jenni “JWoww Farley,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese finding out Angelina Pivarnick is in town for a visit..and their shocked faces say it all. It doesn’t take long for JWoww to get going, and she calls “bulls***” on Angelina coming to “make amends,” especially because she never once tried to reach out in the eight years since they last lived together. It’s no secret that Snooki and JWoww are pissed, so Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gives Angelina a pep talk, and urges her to do her best to prove that she’s changed — but Snooki and JWoww are not convinced that she has.

The next day, Ronnie invites Angelina out for a day of drinking with him, Snooki and Deena. He promises Snooki that this will just be Angelina’s test, and if she f***s it up…they’ll send her home. Throughout the day, Snooki just can’t get over a recent article she read, in which Angelina apparently said she was “ugly” after getting her lips done. Angelina denies making that comment, but Snooki is out to prove her wrong, and makes a waitress pull up the story on her phone while they’re at lunch. Finally, Angelina apologizes, and Snooki is ready to give her a chance.

By the end of the day, the girls are getting along just great, and Snooki and Deena even admit to liking Angelina. When they get home and are all chummy, though, JWoww is admittedly annoyed. Finally, the castmates persuade JWoww to give Angelina another chance, and they decide to start things out on a clean slate.

Would anyone care to explain to the girls how and why Angelina is sitting at the dinner table? (cc: @djpaulyd) 👀 All new episode of #JSFamilyVacation, TOMORROW at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/CZ6s7TfuKF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 30, 2018

Deena is the subject of JWoww’s wrath next, though. When the roommates are trying to hash things out with Angelina and hear her side of things, Deena drunkenly interrupts, and JWoww briefly goes off on her for making every situation about her. It brings Deena to tears for a minute, and her emotions are intensified when Ronnie jokingly pushes her in the pool afterward. Angelina takes one for the team, though, and let Ron push her in, too, which makes Deena feel better.

Although Angelina has finally made a good impression, the rest of the roommates are eventually ready for her to leave, and want her to prove that she can make a good impression outside the house, too. They leave it up to JWoww to break the news over dinner. Angelina looks on the verge of tears when she shares the news, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see how she really reacts…