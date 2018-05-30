Khloe Kardashian Reveals Adorable Photo Of Baby True At Just 2 Weeks Old: ‘Time Is Flying’

Baby True Thompson is growing up SO fast, according to proud mom Khloe Kardashian! The star even gave fans a never-before-seen look of her daughter when she was just days old, and the newborn’s beyond precious!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, hasn’t shared many pics of baby daughter True Thompson, 1 month, but she did give fans a rare look at the cutie on May 30. Even sweeter, the photo was a throwback pic back from when True was only two weeks old! Taking to Instagram Stories, the new mom revealed the super sweet image, writing “My baby bunny” above a sleeping True. Khloe also had a bunny filter on her daughter that made it look like True was wearing tiny glasses.

“She was only 2 weeks in this pic,” Khloe wrote on the precious image. “Why is the time flying!! She will be 7 weeks tomorrow.” At just 14 days old, True is significantly smaller in the picture than she is now, based off a photo Khloe shared on May 26. She also looks undeniably cozy all wrapped up in a gray outfit and pink blanket while resting on a fluffy white throw. Clearly KoKo and Tristan Thompson, 27, make beautiful babies!

But as True gets bigger each day, Khloe is busy in the gym getting smaller! The star was finally able to get back on her fitness grind earlier this month, and while it hasn’t been easy, Khloe has loved pushing her body and feeling the burn! “After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy,” Khloe shared via her website and app on May 30. “A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind. On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!”

Khloe’s personal trainer, Coach Joe, shared that he and Khloe went through a “basic” workout for her first post-baby sweat sesh, and that it lasted about an hour. “[We did] a lot of body weight (squats, lunges, TRX) and also cardio on the treadmill, walking at about 3.8 mph incline,” Joe wrote on her site. “Also, we worked with resistance bands and did some abs. To start, we did the same kinds of abs moves you do during pregnancy. Then, a good stretch!”