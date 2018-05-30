SC Mom, 19, Arrested After Baby, 11 Mos., She Said Was Taken Is Found Dead: Cops Don’t Believe Her

Teen mom Breanna Lewis was arrested after police found the body of her baby daughter stashed in a diaper box! Breanna had told authorities her child was abducted, but her story quickly fell apart.

South Carolina police arrested 19-year-old mother Breanna Lewis on May 29 after police found her 11-month-old daughter, Harlee Lane Lewis, dead inside a diaper box, reports USA Today. Breanna had claimed her baby girl was abducted while she was walking to her mailbox carrying the child. She told the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office that a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter, and fled the scene.

Police issued an AMBER Alert right away, but only two hours later, deputies found baby Harlee’s remains hidden inside a diaper box located just 1,000 yards from the family’s home. This caused authorities to believe Breanna’s story was a lie, and as it turns out, they were correct. The young mom admitted she made up the story, according to the media outlet, and she has been identified as the primary suspect in her daughter’s case.

Breanna is reportedly charged with filing a false police report and is in custody at the Chesterfield County Detention Center. She had described the man who she claimed took her baby as a “tall, lanky white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove.” Breanna said the man had punched her several times before he snatched her baby.

The brief AMBER Alert for Harlee ended up being cancelled “because we don’t think there was a kidnapping,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told The Associated Press. An autopsy for Harlee is scheduled for May 30, authorities said.