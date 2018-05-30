Roseanne Accuses Michelle Obama Of Being The Real Reason For Her ABC Show Getting Canceled

Roseanne Barr continued to retweet a series of tweets on May 29 and some of them were blaming Michelle Obama for the cancellation of her ABC sitcom ‘Roseanne’. Find out why here!

Roseanne Barr, 65, has been taking to Twitter to make sure her strong opinions are known by posting her own tweets and retweeting the tweets of others, including some that actually blame former first lady Michelle Obama, 54, for ABC’s decision to cancel her show. After the actress posted multiple apologies about her inappropriate tweet about former Barack Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, she’s been sharing messages that talk about the unfairness of the situation and two of them were about Michelle.

“BREAKING: According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate……developing,” read one of the tweets which Roseanne retweeted. “Interesting. A few days after the popular #ObamasNetflixShows was all over the place making people giggle. Not surprised and I would not doubt it being very true,” read another which Roseanne replied to with the question, “Is this true?” The latter tweet is referring to the fact that the Obamas may have had something to do with the cancellation of the show because Roseanne once mocked their Netflix deal.

In addition to the Michelle accusations, Roseanne took the time to post another tweet in which she insisted she’s not a racist and one stupid joke she made shouldn’t define her. “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me,” the tweet read.

While Roseanne’s been continuing to tweet her opinions, there’s been speculation that Roseanne will either go on without her or be picked up by another network. Only time will tell with this one but it will be interesting to see what happens.