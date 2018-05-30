Roseanne Slams Sara Gilbert & Michael Fishman After Show Is Axed: You Threw Me ‘Under The Bus’

Roseanne Barr lashed out at her TV kids after ‘Roseanne’s cancellation. She slammed Michael Fishman for throwing her ‘under the bus’ and blasted Sara Gilbert’s diss as ‘unreal.’

Roseanne Barr, 65, went on a tweeting spree in the hours after her show was cancelled on May 29 and took aim at her TV kids Michael Fishman, 36, and Sara Gilbert, 43, who played D.J. and Darlene. Her show was cancelled after she compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, 61, to an “ape” on Twitter. In response to Michael calling Roseanne’s comments “reprehensible and intolerable” and saying that he’s “always lived and taught my children to be inclusive,” Roseanne replied, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. Me. You throw me under the bus. Nice!” Sara tweeted that she was “disappointed” in her onscreen mom and blasted Roseanne’s comments as “abhorrent.” Roseanne responded, “Wow! Unreal.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Roseanne believes she’s being “misunderstood,” but her tweets aren’t helping. “She feels horrible about the situation and thinks ABC is overreacting to her tweets. Roseanne feels misunderstood and also feels like she did not mean the comments maliciously,” a source told us. Roseanne later blamed her racist tweet about Valerie on taking the sedative Ambien. She also apologized to everyone who had lost their jobs on the show due to her “stupid tweet.”

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The actress had said she was going to quit Twitter after apologizing to Valerie, but she didn’t stay silent for long. Unfortunately, it seems like she’s burning bridges with the co-stars who had become like family. The Roseanne revival had been renewed for an eleventh season, but that’s likely never going to happen now. However, HollywoodLife also learned EXCLUSIVELY that Roseanne has been working with her team and “talking to executives at other networks with the impossible task of trying to find a way to save the hit show.”