Pusha T & Drake Fans Take Sides Amid Nasty Feud & Diss Tracks — See The Best Tweets & Memes

Pusha T fired back at Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle’ with a wild claim that he has a son, and Twitter is going bananas! See all of the explosive memes here!

Pusha T and Drake’s feud is far from over! For those of you who haven’t been keeping up, Pusha released his new album Daytona on May 25, and he had A LOT to say about Drake. But, before any of us could really get a good listen, Drake released a diss track directed at Pusha titled “Duppy Freestyle.” In response, Pusha dropped a new song called “Story of Adidon,” which has quite literally set Twitter on fire. Why, you ask? Well, in the song, Pusha alleges that Drake fathered a son named Adidon with porn star Sophie Brussaux. Pretty intense, right? “Only way Drake can bounce back is he just tells us Pusha T’s social security number,” one fan tweeted. Take a look at the epic memes below!

The news of Drake allegedly having a son came as a quite a shock. Some of the memes include crying and shocked faces while others are videos of people laughing. I mean can someone tell us the truth?! And because many fans are anticipating another response from Drake, some have even tweeted gifs of Issa Rae writing notes in a notebook captioned, “Drake for the rest of the night.” TBH, we can’t see this ending well. While it’s unclear as to how true Pusha’s claims are, a handful of fans are running with the story. “Drake really does only love his bed and his mama dude left his son,” one fan tweeted in reference to Drake’s lyrics from “God’s Plan.”

Drake for the rest of the night pic.twitter.com/sLnw6qozY2 — Bruce Banner Wayne, Son of T'Challa (@imBelowZERO) May 30, 2018

leaked picture of drake and his son adonis pic.twitter.com/S4sLReZh3h — plastic love (@woke_teen) May 30, 2018

Drake: don’t push me when i’m in album mode Pusha T: pic.twitter.com/h6pANxkBS6 — doom (@eatinghalalfood) May 30, 2018

Making matters even worse, the cover of “Story of Adidon” is a photo of Drake wearing blackface. Can this get anymore awkward?! We can only hope that this dies down!