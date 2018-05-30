Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Having ‘Amazing Sex’ — Is Their Romance Already Getting Serious?

OMG! We’re hearing that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s romance is really heating up?! But is it getting serious too? Check out all the EXCLUSIVE details!

It looks like Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra‘s, 35, friendship has taken a decidedly romantic turn after they were spotted out together over Memorial Day Weekend! And now we’re learning that it’s gotten pretty physical as well! “Nick and Priyanka met through mutual friends and their attraction was immediately undeniable,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But does this mean these 2 are coupling up? “Things are not too serious right now, but they are having amazing sex, but that’s all it is for now, no strings or commitments.” Whoa!

These juicy new details arrive quickly on the heels of reports that close friends of Priyanka worry that Nick is going to hurt her now that they are romantically linked. “Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously reported, Priyanka and Nick were spied attending an LA Dodgers game on Thursday, May 24. “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an onlooker at the ball game told Us Weekly. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.” And just one day after that, they attended Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. It sounds like these 2 are inseparable!