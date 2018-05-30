The White House’s Silence On Melania Trump After Her Surgery Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories

Where in the world is Melania Trump? The first lady’s ‘disappearance’ after her kidney surgery has fueled tons of conspiracy theories, and we have them all.

Why hasn’t Melania Trump been seen in public since she underwent a routine procedure for a “benign kidney condition” on May 14. The White House has been strangely silent about the first lady’s absence from the public eye, now going on for 16 days, save for saying she was doing well after her surgery. She was reportedly recovering in the hospital for five days, and then…nothing. Cue the conspiracy theories about the “real” reasons for Melania’s whereabouts.

Has she left the White House and moved back to New York City, and is hiding out at the Trump Tower? Did she finally leave her husband, Donald Trump? Is she working with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian collusion? What if she’s hanging out with the Obamas after bonding with them at Barbara Bush’s funeral? Or maybe, her hospital stay was really for plastic surgery, and she’s just hiding out and healing. The possibilities (and conspiracies) are endless!

“It’s expected that Trump people are hiding something,” a senior administration official told Politico. Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, declined to tell the outlet when the media or public would see the first lady again, but said that she has “had several meetings internally with staff, and will continue to do so this week. We are focusing on her initiatives, and also some longer-term planning for events, such as the congressional picnic and Fourth of July. Sadly, we deal with conspiracy theories all the time, so this is nothing new, just more silly nonsense. She is doing great. I wouldn’t characterize it as a long absence. She was hospitalized for almost a week and is now home and recovering.”

Her husband isn’t helping squash any of the confusion. When asked about her health earlier this month, he simply pointed to an empty window in the White House. “Right there,” he said. “She’s doing great. Just look at us, right there” — implying that she was looking down at the press conference from the East Wing. Weird, right?

A source close to the first lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Melania’s actually just chilling at the White House and taking a break from dealing with the press. “Melania has been taking a little ‘me time’ to work on fully regaining her health, and to try and strengthen her marriage again,” the source told us. “It’s been a hideously stressful past few months, and Melania needs a break out of the media glare to recharge her batteries and take stock.” Makes total sense!