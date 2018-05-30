Mac Miller Drops 3 New Songs Out Of Nowhere: All The Possible References To Ex Ariana Grande

Out of nowhere, Mac Miller surprised fans with THREE new songs on May 30, and there definitely seem to be some references to Ariana Grande in the lyrics. Check ’em out here!

Mac Miller is beginning a new era! The rapper wiped his Instagram clean and returned with three new posts promoting three new tracks that he dropped as a complete surprise on May 30. The songs, “Small Worlds,” “Buttons” and “Programs,” are Mac’s first solo records since 2016, so fans have been waiting for quite some time to hear this new music! The timing of the release is quite interesting, though, as it comes just after Mac made major headlines for his split from Ariana Grande and subsequent DUI arrest.

There even seems to be some references to the fallout with Ariana on all three songs, with the most obvious being in “Small Worlds,” where Mac sings, “I know I probably need to do better, f*** whoever, keep my s*** together.” This seems to be a direct response to Ariana tweeting that she broke up with Mac because it was a “toxic relationship” and she no longer felt it should be her responsibility to babysit him because of his “inability to keep his s*** together.” However, “Small Worlds” is also quite a dark track, and Mac even seems to reference suicidal thoughts more than once. “Don’t wanna grow old so I smoke just in case,” he sings, later adding, “That’s why I wrote this song, told myself to hold on, I can feel my fingers slippin’, in a motherf***in instant I’ll be gone.”

Meanwhile, the chorus in “Buttons” features the lyrics, “There’s no answer and you call twice, nobody be at my house, I was at the studio all night, last night I slept on the couch, I might wake up, do it all again, there’s a world gone crazy outside, but let’s pretend it’s alright, we keep pretending that it’s alright.” Is Mac admitting that he and Ariana held onto their relationship for so long, despite knowing there were issues? He also says, “Days get mixed up, schedules get switched up, can’t be in two places at once,” which may be referencing a time (or times) when he bailed on plans with his girlfriend.

Finally, on “Programs,” he seems to insinuate that he’s going to come back better than ever now that he’s moved past the relationship. “Please do not f*** up my day,” he raps. “Everybody want a headline, I don’t got nothin’ to say, ‘cept I’m coming back with the freshness, you know I love making an entrance.” In the chorus, he also sings, “I am not talkin’ to you if you don’t have love for me,” which makes it seem like he’s completely putting Ariana behind him. Whoa!