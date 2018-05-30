Larsa Pippen, 43, Flaunts Her Perfectly Round Bare Butt In Thong Bikini In New Pic

Father time has been very kind to Larsa Pippen. The 43-year-old is showing of her perky round booty in a black thong and we’ve got the pic.

Suns out, buns out! It was pool party time at Kourtney Kardashian‘s place on Memorial Day, and close pal Larsa Pippen came to play in tiny black thong bikini bottoms. The 43-year-old showed off her flawless derriere while being photographed from behind for an Instagram pic, and she must do a ton of squats because it sure is round and perky! She may not be related by blood to the Kardashians, but she has a butt that could fit right in with the ladies in the famous family. She kept her top more modest in a tight white cropped t-shirt, but it still hugged her perfect curves and showed off the mother of four’s incredibly flat tummy.

In another fun pic, Larsa, Kourtney and another pal posed in front of the pool all armed with water guns. Mrs. Scottie Pippen sure knows her angles as she made sure to jut one of her legs bent out to accentuate her curves. We get a better view of her tight top and blingy bracelets, while pal Kourt looks incredible in a hot pink bikini. Unfortunately the mother of three’s water gun is so big and she has it strapped up and down her body so we don’t get a good view of her entire suit. Her hair sure looks great though, shiny and just below her shoulders. It doesn’t look like any water had been shot yet as all three ladies have perfectly coiffed ‘dos.

Larsa spent the Memorial Day weekend at Kourt’s place, and the day prior she was seen in a bright red bikini sitting next to the reality star on a poolside lounger with the caption “Calabasas all weekend.” That look showed off her ample cleavage while the 39-year-old was laying down beside her with a stack full of fashion magazines between them. Kourt rocked an incredible black bikini with a high-cut hipline on the bottom. The gang even went on scooter rides through the gated community, and appeared to have a music night as Kourt sat behind a grand piano while Larsa and another pal sat on top.