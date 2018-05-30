Kim Kardashian visited the White House on May 30, to talk about a serious issue, prison reform. Her outfit was sophisticated and subdued for the formal meeting. See what she wore below.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is known for flaunting her famous assets, regularly appearing naked or next to naked on social media or magazine covers. But on May 30, she visited the most famous building in the United States looking serious and sophisticated. For her White House visit, The KUWTK star rocked an all black pantsuit, but put a twist on the look with electric green Yeezy heels. She wore her hair, which was styled by Justin Marjan, in loose beach waves, and her makeup was done by Ariel. TBH, she’s never looked better! It was a classic choice for Kim, and we loved her look! In the photos obtained by TMZ, Kim can be seen entering through the security gate of the West Wing of the White House, and we can’t wait to hear what all went down. SEE KIM’S WHITE HOUSE LOOK HERE!

She met with President Donald J. Trump to ask him to pardon Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who received a life sentence for a first-time drug offense. She has already served 21 years. Today also happens to be her birthday. “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you,” Kim wrote on Twitter. Before meeting with Trump, Kim spoke about prison reform with WH senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is Ivanka Trump‘s husband.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was recently in Washington as well, in April, lobbying for stricter regulations on personal care and cosmetics. She is vocal about harmful ingredients and open about the natural and non-toxic products she uses and allows in her house. She spoke on behalf of the Environmental Working Group (EWG), pushing forward their #beautymadebetter initiative. We love that these sisters are taking on such important issues! Keep it up, girls!