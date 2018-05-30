Khloe K’s Ex James Harden ‘Furious’ Kylie Attended His Game: He ‘Wants Nothing To Do With That Family’

After Kylie Jenner attended game 7, in which the Rockets squared off against the Warriors, a report has surfaced that Khloe Kardashian’s ex Houston’s James Harden was totally upset that they appeared in the stands! Here’s all the details!

Travis Scott, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 20, had fans in a frenzy when they showed up in Houston to watch the Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 on Monday, May 28. However, a new report has surfaced that the Rocket’s star player, and Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, James Harden, 28, wasn’t happy to see them there at all! “James scolded Travis,” a source close to both men told Radar Online. “James wants nothing to do with that family.”

The insider added that James was also fuming over Kylie mingling behind the scenes after they lost to the Warriors, 101 to 92. “James blasted Travis for having her all backstage in the VIP section for players’ family and friends after the game, hobnobbing with everyone like she’s welcome,” the source shared. “He thought that was a bad look on Travis, especially after they’d just lost the chance to go the NBA Finals.” Whoa! Losing is never fun but seeing the makeup mogul after the game sounds like it really got to James!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott participating in the tee shirt toss at Toyota Center. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zeKREzPS9t — Alex Radow (@alexradow) May 29, 2018

As we previously shared, Kylie and her rapper beau were totally adorable while sitting courtside during the NBA Playoffs showdown. In a video captured by a fan in the stands, the youngest Jenner sister is seen seemingly attempting to get a kiss from her baby’s daddy. They are interrupted when someone came by to offer them t-shirts to hurl into the crowd behind them, which they did. Afterwards, she got her long-awaited kiss. Awww! It’s clear Stormi Webster‘s parents are completely in love — and they don’t care what anyone thinks, including Mr. Harden!