Kendall Jenner’s BF Ben Simmons Accused Of Cheating On Tinashe With Her, Says Singer’s Brother

Tinashe’s brother says Ben Simmons cheating on her with Kendall Jenner in a new post! See what he said right here.

It looks like there’s a new man in Kendall Jenner‘s, 22, life and it’s already creating a scandal! The eldest Jenner sister has reportedly struck up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, 21. Except here’s the problem: he was dating Tinashe, 25, up until recently and her younger brother says the pro baller cheated on her with the reality star! “Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” the songstress’s younger brother Kudzai wrote while retweeting a Page Six story on the new couple.

And he didn’t stop there. “i’m 19, no f**king excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant,” he wrote, responding to someone telling him Simmons is “just a man.” “does it matter?? ni**as on twitter have no respect.. women get disrespected so often and ppl like you are the main reason, s**t is so sad,” he commented to the same critic. “Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” Kudzai tweeted later. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bullsh**.” Clearly whatever happened between Simmons and Tinashe, it deeply affected this family.

Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian shit * u cheat on her w a Jenner 😂 DONOVAN MITCHELL ROY fuck nigga https://t.co/xjmm2E2mRq — kudi (@kudikaching) May 30, 2018

Although it’s unclear when Tinashe and Ben’s relationship ended, she happily gushed about him as recently as March. “He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” Tinashe told Billboard. “It was official before it was on [Instagram]; that was just when everyone else found out.”

As for Kendall, she was most recently linked with another NBA player — Blake Griffin, who reportedly isn’t taking their recent breakup all that well. “The trade to Detroit has really messed with Blake’s love game. Though Blake likes being on the team it really ruined his relationship with Kendall and now that she is rumored to be with fellow NBA star Ben Simmons it has made him think that it should still be him that is with her,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is a little heart broken because he left his baby mama for Kendall and now he doesn’t have either of them in his life.”