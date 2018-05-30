John Goodman Breaks Silence After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation & Reacts To Spinoff Rumors

John Goodman spoke out for the first time since ABC’s shocking decision to cancel the upcoming season of the ‘Roseanne’ sitcom due to Roseanne Bar’s controversial tweet. See what he had to say here!

John Goodman, 65, finally broke his silence about the unfortunate cancellation of his sitcom Roseanne due to Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, but he didn’t have too much to say. John was cautious when approached on May 30 and said he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” in a video obtained by ET Online. He also said he was doing okay after the controversy. “Everything’s fine,” he assured. He also talked about ABC canceling the show’s Emmys For Your Consideration campaign which means none of the cast or crew are likely to receive any Emmy Awards this year. “I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” John said while shrugging his shoulders. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

John may be right considering he has been nominated for an Emmy Award eleven times between the years of 1988-2010 and only won one in 2007 for his role on the television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Six of the nominations were for his role as Dan Conner on Roseanne. In the recent interaction, John also said he wasn’t following along with all the headlines regarding Roseanne’s controversy. “I don’t know anything about it,” he admitted. “I don’t read it.” Although there’s been speculation that the show could continue without Roseanne, he claims he hasn’t been told anything about that. “You’ve heard more than I have,” he said.

John may not have said much about the situation that’s been dominating headlines for the past 24 hours but some of his co-stars did. Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman both posted long responses about how they don’t agree with Roseanne’s tweet and how they are saddened and disappointed about the canceling of the show.