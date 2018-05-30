‘The Challenge’: Jenna & Zach Finally Make Romance Insta-Official & Fans Beg Them To ‘Make Babies’

Look who’s back! After months of keeping their on-again romance on the DL, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols confirmed they’re totally in love with the sweetest Instagram post. See it here!

Fan-favorite Challenge couple, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are back together! After years of ups and downs, Jenna took to Instagram on May 30 to confirm she’s back with her ex. She posted an incredibly good-looking photo of the pair, all dressed up at some sort of formal event, and wrote the sweetest caption defending their unconventional love story. “Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy,” she wrote. “It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might have never expected. It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love. It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you.”

Zach and Jenna met on Jenna’s first season of The Challenge, which was Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. They dated for more than a year, but when Jenna was competing on Rivals III in 2016, she found out he had been cheating on her. Jenna called Zach, and he totally f***ed up by calling her “Brooke” — the woman he was dating behind her back. Naturally, Jenna was completely distraught by the situation, but was forced to live with Zach again when they both competed on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions in 2016 (aired beginning of 2017).

During that season, they were seen canoodling in bed and seemed to be getting flirty again. Then, they were both on season two of Champs vs. Stars, which filmed throughout summer 2017, and it was clear the chemistry between them was in full force again. When Jenna fractured her ankle and had to leave the game early, Zach was by her side the whole time.

In the months since then, there have been hints here and there that the two got back together — Jenna posted old pics with him to her Instagram story, there was some banter back and forth on Twitter, etc. — but this is the first OFFICIAL confirmation. Even though Zach didn’t treat Jenna great in the past, fans are still thrilled about the reconciliation, and the comments on Jenna’s picture were immediately flooded with love for the pair.

Even fellow Challenge castmates weighed in, with Nany Gonzalez and Johnny Bananas echoing fan comments for the pair to “make babies,” while Nicole Zanatta gushed, “My fav couple.” We’re crossing our fingers that it works out this time!