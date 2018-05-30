Javi Marroquin: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Husband Expecting Baby With GF: It’s A ‘Blessing’

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is going to be a dad again! Just 2 months after rekindling a romance with his is ex, the two are expecting their 1st baby together! Find out what Kailyn had to say here.

Well that was quick! Javi Marroquin, 25, has confirmed to Radar Online that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Cameau, are pregnant! The reality star is known for his role on Teen Mom 2 and for marrying Kailyn Lowry, 26, in 2012. And while the two share one son together, 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Javi is super psyched about becoming a two-time dad. The wildest part? Javi and Lauren have only been dating for three months total!

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Javi reportedly captioned a photo of himself cradling Lauren’s baby bump, Radar reports. The mom-to-be also reportedly announced the good news, allegedly writing on her Facebook page, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!” These pics could not be found on Javi’s or Lauren’s respective Instagram accounts by HollywoodLife.com as of the publishing of this story.

Lincoln was in on the announcement too, according to the media outlet, as he was reportedly holding four sonograms and wore a shirt that read “Super Big Bro” in the photo. Javi has confirmed the pregnancy to Radar, the outlet wrote.

In reaction to the exciting news, Kailyn reportedly told Radar, “I knew. I wish them the best.” Kailyn and Javi announced their divorce in May 2016. He then started dating Lauren in September 2017, but they briefly broke up. At that point, Javi moved on to fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, whom he ended up dating from October 2017 to January 2018. He and Lauren rekindled their romance in March.

Before Javi and Briana broke up though, the father-to-be was SUPER close to proposing! On a May episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi pulled out a diamond ring while talking to his sister. “Briana really loves me and I see that,” he said. However, his sister was quick to tell him that he was moving way too fast. Clearly Javi is a romantic at heart!