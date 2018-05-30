The rock band Imagine Dragons opened up the game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals with a rousing rendition of their anthem “Whatever It Takes”! Check it out right here!

Okay, this is an insane way to open a hockey game! Before the Las Vegas Knights squared off against the Washington Capitols for game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, attendees were treated to an epic performance from local boys Imagine Dragons! The huge rock acts trotted out their huge single “Whatever It Takes,” which we’re certain got the home crowd in the mood for some intense hockey!

The four-piece took over one end of the rink to tear through the crowd-pleaser! Talk about an insane way to start the night off! Naturally, this had those in attendance and those watching at home losing their minds! This story is developing…