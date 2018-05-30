Emma Roberts Just Got The Tiniest Little Bob For Summer — See Major Hair Makeover

She chopped it all off! Emma Roberts is sporting her shortest hairstyle EVER, and the cut was done by Jen Aniston’s BFF Chris McMillan. See her new, sexy look below!

Chris McMillan is a hair legend known for Jennifer Aniston‘s always-flawless blowout, and cutting Miley Cyrus‘ hair super short in 2012. Now, he’s the master behind another hair makeover: Emma Roberts got a bob! Chris posted her new look on his Instagram, writing: “#thenewshort #haircut #hairlinebob combed into shape with Sebastian mousse and put Emma under a dryer (hood dryer, like you would with a roller set. 15 min ✅ DONE. Run hands through. Easy on the hair, and FAST!!!! #simple #chic.” Her gorgeous blonde color was done by Bre Trupiano. All the magic happened at Chris McMillan the Salon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris told Glamour, “Real women absolutely should do a drastic makeover. It’s always a good time. Some people are like, ‘When I drop like 10 pounds I’ll feel more comfortable cutting my hair short.’ It doesn’t matter what a guy looks like. He could be tall, short, thin, fat — whenever he gets a haircut, he always looks better. So what’s the difference? It’s just all about the right haircut on the right person. Know your face shape. I think everybody can pull off short hair.”

If you’re scared to go super short, Chris said, “A good haircut can really make a difference. Girls with long hair, the lob is a really great haircut. A long bob. Your long hair is great. It’s not going anywhere, but if you cut it into a long bob, it’s going to grow out….If you have a lot of layers, maybe even it up a little bit. Women are always like, ‘My boyfriend likes my hair long.’ But I guarantee you they’re not going to break up with you because you cut your hair. If they are then you know what? F*ck ’em. You don’t need to be with that guy.” Amen!