Drake Defends Himself After Pusha T Shares A Pic Of Him With Black Face: This Feud Is A ‘Circus’

At last! Drake has broken his silence regarding Pusha T’s latest diss track ‘Story of Adidon.’ Find out what he had to say about the song and the photo of him in blackface!

Drake has had enough! The “Upset” rapper has finally addressed his nasty feud with Pusha T following the release of Pusha’s diss track “The Story of Adidon,” which happened to feature a photo of Drake in blackface as the cover. “I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor, and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast,” Drake said in a statement posted to social media on May 30.

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment. Me and my best friend at the time Mazin Elsadig, who is also an actor from Sudan, were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions,” Drake continued. Well, this sort of clears the air. As we previously told you, a lot of fans were outraged seeing Drake flaunt blackface especially since it’s extremely offensive to the African American community. “So after Drake’s black face y’all still listening to his music,” one fan angrily tweeted. Yikes!

“This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much,” Drake added. Although this does help Drake’s case, he failed to mention one other thing about Pusha’s diss. In addition to the black face cover, Pusha also alleged that Drake fathered a child with porn star Sophie Brussaux back in 2017. In fact the child, who’s name is allegedly Adidon was born of Drake’s birthday. So, we’re certainly waiting on more answers! Check out Drake’s statement above!