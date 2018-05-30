Drake Slammed For Throwback Blackface Photo After Pusha T Uses It To Promote Diss Track

Pusha T used an old photo of Drake in blackface to promote his new song about his nemesis, and fans are NOT happy about it. See the throwback pic and reaction here.

Drake is getting some major hate on social media right now — and it all stems from a throwback photo that Pusha T brought to light as the artwork for his Drizzy diss track, “Story Of Adidon.” In the old picture, Drake is sporting blackface, and it’s, understandably, caused quite a stir. The photo was deemed so inappropriate, in fact, that Instagram removed it from Pusha T’s page because “a third party reported that the content infringes or otherwise violates their rights.” Yikes!

While many jumped to Drake’s defense at first, claiming the photo was just photoshopped, it is 100% legit. The pic was taken during a photoshoot with David Leyes, according to Buzzfeed. Considering Drake and Pusha T are currently embroiled in quite the feud, it’s not surprising that Pusha would want people to see this image and give them a reason to turn on the “God’s Plan” rapper. Drizzy has yet to comment on the pic, or on Pusha’s insane diss song, in which the rapper claimed Drake secretly fathered a child and has been a “deadbeat” dad ever since.

It was first rumored that Drake impregnated porn star Sophie Brussaux (also known as Rosee Divine) back in 2017. They were spotted together in Amsterdam in mid-January, and that May, she came forward to claim she was pregnant with his child. She even shared alleged text message conversations with Drizzy, in which he allegedly asked her to abort the baby.

Me learning that Drake did blackface and it ain’t photoshop and has a kid in one song. pic.twitter.com/qLCM5YTvtq — A🌴 (@Honeyeollie) May 30, 2018

Drake got folks out here backtracking on how deadbeat men aren’t trash and how blackface isn’t racist what a time…. — Papí Julo (@juleonbrown) May 30, 2018

Drake’s rep denied that the rapper was the father of Sophie’s child at the time.”It’s another woman in a long line of women claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant,” he told HollywoodLife. “This woman has a shady past and a questionable background. We understand she may have been banned rom the US. Drake’s not denying that he slept with her. It was a one-time thing in Amsterdam and he used protection and he knows it’s not his child.”

However, the rep later added, “If it is, in fact, Drake’s child, which he completely doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing by the child and support it financially.”