Exclusive
Chris Brown Loving Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef — He ‘Can’t Stop Laughing’
Chris Brown is sitting back and laughing at Drake and Pusha T’s rap beef. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s glad he’s not involved in this feud and is looking forwards to more diss tracks.
The rap war between Pusha T and Drake just got super ugly as the 41-year-old claimed in a new diss track that Drizzy is a deadbeat dad to a secret son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Chris Brown is right there with all of us hoping Drake’s got a clap back track coming, but in the meantime he’s pulled up some popcorn and is having a blast watching their drama. “Chris is on Team Pusha and believes him when he says that Drake may be ignoring his own baby. Chris is loving all the drama between Pusha and Drake. He is glad that for once, he is not in the middle of this feud,” a source close to the 29-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“Chris can’t stop laughing at Pusha’s track, from the black face pic to calling Drake a deadbeat, Chris thinks it is all hilarious. Chris feels bad for the baby and thinks Drake is being irresponsible. If the kid really is Drake’s, Chris thinks he should man up quickly and take a more active role in the child’s life. Chris feels if the baby is not Drake’s, then he should probably let that be known pretty quickly too. Chris hopes another diss track is on the way from Drake defending himself either way,” our insider continues. So far Drake hasn’t responded to Pusha’s claims that he’s got a secret son and is a deadbeat dad. His reps aren’t commenting on the issue either.
Chris is a daddy to his precious daughter Royalty, who just turned four. He can’t understand why if Drake is really a father to son Adonis like Pusha claims, that he isn’t stepping up. “Chris believes that Royalty is the best thing that ever happened to him. His daughter has kept him grounded, stable, happy and motivated. He can’t imagine life without her and he can’t think of why Drake would turn his back on his baby too. It’s a huge mistake. Chris feels if Drake denies his own baby then he is missing out on one of the most wonderful things in life, being a father,” our source adds.