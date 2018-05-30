Chris Brown Loving Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef — He ‘Can’t Stop Laughing’

The rap war between Pusha T and Drake just got super ugly as the 41-year-old claimed in a new diss track that Drizzy is a deadbeat dad to a secret son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Chris Brown is right there with all of us hoping Drake’s got a clap back track coming, but in the meantime he’s pulled up some popcorn and is having a blast watching their drama. “Chris is on Team Pusha and believes him when he says that Drake may be ignoring his own baby. Chris is loving all the drama between Pusha and Drake. He is glad that for once, he is not in the middle of this feud,” a source close to the 29-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chris is a daddy to his precious daughter Royalty, who just turned four. He can’t understand why if Drake is really a father to son Adonis like Pusha claims, that he isn’t stepping up. “Chris believes that Royalty is the best thing that ever happened to him. His daughter has kept him grounded, stable, happy and motivated. He can’t imagine life without her and he can’t think of why Drake would turn his back on his baby too. It’s a huge mistake. Chris feels if Drake denies his own baby then he is missing out on one of the most wonderful things in life, being a father,” our source adds.