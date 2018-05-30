16 Stars Over 50 Looking Sexier Than Ever In Bikinis On Vacation

Who says you can’t look hot in a bikini after 50? Not Elizabeth Hurley that’s for sure. The actress is just one of many celebs who look fabulous in swimwear.

No one can accuse Elizabeth Hurley of being camera shy – especially when she’s wearing a bikini. On May 30, the 52-year-old British actress posted yet another jaw-dropping photo of her body on Instagram. In the picture she wore a turquoise two-piece from her swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. And she looked amazing, as per usual. Naturally her fans took notice. One wrote, “You are BLESSED AGELESS.” Another person added, “Stunningly beautiful as always. You never seem to age a day.”

But, Elizabeth – who was posing in the Maldives – isn’t the only Hollywood star over 50 to look fabulous in a bikini while on vacation. Who can forget Khloe Kardashian celebrating her mom Kris Jenner’s bikini body in a July 2017 Instagram post. Kris, who was 61 at the time, looked “like a snack” (according to her daughter) as she took a mirror selfie while wearing a revealing white two-piece. That’s something that Kris shares with the actress Linda Thompson, 68. Both women were married to Caitlyn Jenner. And both are grandmothers who embrace their beach bodies. On May 30, Linda posted a couple of bikini snaps of herself taking in the sun while in Bali ahead of her son Brody Jenner’s wedding.

For the 50-something generation there are bunch of other celebs who prove you can look fabulous in your 50s wearing not very much. At 51, Halle Berry continues to promote health and fitness by using her body as an example. Salma Hayek, 51, Elle Macpherson, 54, and Demi Moore, 55, also prove that sexy bikini bodies are ageless. In fact Brooke Shields, 52, appears in Swimsuits For All’s summer 2018 campaign. She told PEOPLE, “At 52-years-old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.” Check out these other celebs over 50 who are also proud to show some skin on the beach.