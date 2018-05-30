Celebs Flaunting Their Bikini Bodies On Boats: Kendall Jenner & More

They’re on a boat! A few of your favorite celebrities are taking vacation goals to a whole new level by posing in bikinis while sailing on the sea. Check out photos of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more!

Are you looking for ways to step up your Instagram game this summer? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered. With warmer months quickly approaching, a ton of celebrities are already taking exotic trips, which of course means a ton of hot pics have followed. But, these aren’t your average bikini pics. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, and more stars are breaking the internet by flaunting their insane figures while aboard yachts! Can we say goals? While on vacation celebrating her boyfriend Scott Disick’s 35th birthday, Sofia stirred social media into a frenzy when she posted a breathtaking photo of herself in a black bikini while sitting on the edge of a boat on May 29. We seriously can’t get over how toned her abs are!

Just a few months after giving birth to her first child Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, Kylie and her rapper beau took a trip to the Bahamas. On their romantic getaway, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself climbing the stairs of a boat while wearing a sexy Dior one-piece. She put her famous curves on full display, and we are obsessed! It’s hard to believe she just had a baby because her body is incredible!

However, our favorite bikini boat photo of all time has to go to Kendall. Back in November, Kenny outdid everyone when she posted a photo of herself in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow bikini. Not only did did she pose in a bikini on a boat, but it was also a mirror selfie. Who doesn’t love that combo? Take a look at more photos in the gallery above!