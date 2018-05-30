Tommy Lee’s Fiancée Brittany Furlan Slams Marriage Rumor After Wedding Pic Goes Viral: It’s ‘Hilarious’

Gotcha! Turns out Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee actually planned to take their viral ‘wedding’ pic. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they thought it would be a funny joke!

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee stirred fans into a frenzy when a photo surfaced of the two of them kissing in bathrobes at an alter on May 27. While many of us knew the pair were preparing to tie the knot, we weren’t expecting it to happen so soon! Especially since Tommy recently had a massive fight with his son Brandon. However, it turns out the pic was staged, and Brittany and Tommy were the brains behind it. “We were literally just walking around the Beverly Hills Hotel and saw the empty setup and Tommy was like, ‘let’s take a pic, this will be hilarious,’ and it was [to us],” Brittany explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How funny!

Now that we know it was just a joke, when can we really expect to see them walk down the aisle. “We’re getting married next Valentine’s Day because we’re dorks,” Brittany continued. We certainly don’t see anything dorky about that! In fact, we think it’s pretty romantic. And for those of you who don’t remember, Tommy proposed to Brittany on Valentine’s Day 2018. So, it’s safe to say their wedding date will be extremely special. But, it doesn’t stop there. Not only did Tommy pop the question on V-Day, but he did so with a gorgeous heart-shaped diamond ring. Can we say goals?!

Tommy and Brittany have been together for almost a year. They were first spotted together in June 2017, and Brittany later confirmed their relationship by posting a hilarious video in September that showed what would happen if she introduced Tommy to her mom. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Tommy and Brittany, and we wish them all the best!