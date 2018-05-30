‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Throwing Shade At Javi Over Pregnancy News? ‘I Don’t Wish It Was Mine’

Um Congrats? Briana DeJesus is sending best wishes to ex Javi Marroquin and his new GF as they have a baby on the way. However, The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star says she’s glad she never had his child.

Well this is kind of a shady way to pass along good pregnancy wishes. Javi Marroquin just announced that his girlfriend Lauren Comeau is pregnant and he’s absolutely ecstatic about being a dad for the second time. His ex and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is happy for him, but glad she dodged getting pregnant by the 25-year-old. “I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” Briana 24, tells Us Weekly. “I don’t wish it was my baby. All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.” Briana and Javi broke up for good in Jan. of 2018, so Javi didn’t wait long to find a new lady and start a family with her.

Briana isn’t Javi’s only ex who is sending goodwill to Javi and his girlfriend over their new baby on the way. Kailyn Lowry, his ex-wife and mother to his four-year-old son Lincoln told Us, “I wish him the best.” Javi had been longing for another child and Kailyn didn’t want to have another baby with him. It was one of the contributing factors in the breakdown of their marriage. She later went on to have a third child with baby daddy Chris Lopez, son Lux who arrived in Aug. of 2017.

Javi shared the big news in an Instagram reveal, showing a photo with his arms around Lauren, who already has a baby bump. Meanwhile son Lincoln adorably held onto a series of sonogram photos. “Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons. I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated.” he wrote. “I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us. A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy. Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together.” Awww!