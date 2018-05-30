‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence On Garrett’s Social Media Controversy

Becca Kufrin is finally speaking out about ‘Bachelorette’ contestant and front-runner Garrett Yrigoyen allegedly liking transphobic, anti-immigrant, and sexist posts on social media.

Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, came under fire earlier this week, when he was accused of allegedly “liking” shocking posts and memes that mocked Parkland kids, the transgender community, immigrants, feminists, and more. Did Becca Kufrin know about the posts? Well, she has finally broken her silence on the controversy, and here’s what she told E! News: “I’ve heard a little bit about it these past couple days. I’ve just been so busy traveling around the country with press that I haven’t really been able to read too much up on it, but everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me but also stay open and respect these 28 guys that went along on the journey with me.”

Becca went on and also talked about what it was like getting to know the guys without social media. “It’s different, but it’s nice in a way, because I was truly getting to know these guys for them, and hav[ing] conversations face to face with them about things that were important to me. So I feel like I got a much better picture of who these 28 guys were, as opposed to just looking on their social media and trying to make a decision of who they were by not talking to them,” she added. “People form their own opinions, but at the end of the day, I know who I am and my friends and family know the type of person who i am, and I can only hope the guys feel that same way. It’s going to be tough. I think social media is a huge presence in our lives these days. There’s no getting around that fact. It’s difficult for people to say certain things about any of these guys, and so I would really just hope that they watch the entire journey and get to know them for who they really are.”

So she doesn’t exactly name Garrett, but she does seem to be saying that we as viewers should give him a chance and not judge him by what he “likes” or doesn’t “like” on social media. Garrett’s alleged social media activity was uncovered by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey, who posted screenshots of the posts he allegedly “liked” on Twitter. As we previously told you, Garrett is a front-runner in the competition, which premiered on May 28. He also received Becca’s first impression rose.