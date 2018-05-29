Wendy Williams Tells Kim Kardashian To Take The Kids & Run From Kanye After Rhymefest Feud

Run, Kim! — That’s the warning Wendy Williams sent to Kardashian after her husband Kanye West was slammed by rapper, Rhymefest! And somehow, Drake’s involved… Here’s what you need to know!

Don’t mess with Kanye West, 40, or you’ll have to deal with Kim Kardashian! After Ye’s wife, 37, took to Twitter to defend him over a feud with rapper Rhymefest, 40, Wendy Williams, 53, decided to get in on the action. Wendy skipped the disses and straight up warned Kim to take her kids and leave Ye during a rant on her show on May 29! “Kim, you what I would do? I’d pack up those kids and run!” Wendy warned the mother of three — North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago West (born January 15, 2018). “Run! Run! Run!” the outspoken talk show host added.

Wendy’s warning came after Kim slammed Rhymefest for claiming Ye turned his back on a charity in his mother’s name, Donda’s House Inc. — A non-profit dedicated to providing arts education for Chicago youths. Ye is a Chicago native. “I’m asking [Drake] to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned!” Rhymefest tweeted on May 26. Why Drake? — That one is still unclear. “Please contact @DondasHouse,” he added. Rhymefest is also a songwriter who worked with Kanye on tracks “Jesus Walks” and “New Slaves”. However, it doesn’t seem like the two will be collaborating anytime soon.

After Rhymefest’s tweet, Kim hit back at the rapper in defense of her man. “Let me break this all the way down …,” Kardashian-West began, clearly warning her millions of Twitter followers that a rant was coming. Read her full explanation below.

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it.

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached.

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated.

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.

I will always ride for my man!

Rhymefest responded to Kim’s “mean girl rant” (as Wendy said), with a “final statement” in the name of Donda’s House Inc. on Twitter. The rapper revealed that the charity made the “difficult decision” to drop Kanye’s mother’s name. The charity also encouraged the Wests to take over. The full statement can be read, below.

Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House inc. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organizations, has brought us to this decision.

Over the last five years we have put our students and our community first. We’d like to thank all of our supporters, and we assure you that our hearts have always been with the City of Chicago and we will continue ti support youth in our future endeavors. We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.

We will reach out to all partners in the coming weeks regarding next steps.

Due to the high volume of traffic on our website, the site keeps going in & our. Please view our statement via the attached screenshots. It is also available in full on our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/U0MITce8eg — Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 26, 2018

Soon after the first statement from Donda’s House, the site’s traffic exploded, causing the organization to release a second statement, as seen above and on the charity’s Facebook page.