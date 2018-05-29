Tiny & T.I. Squash Beef During Son’s Graduation & Have ‘Crazy, Amazing’ Make-Up Sex

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and T.I. reportedly reconciled during his son, Messiah’s recent graduation and now things are really heating up in the bedroom. Will their rekindled flame last?

Woah! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, seem to be putting the tension about their disagreement over Houston’s restaurant behind them and in fact, they totally squashed all beef while hanging out at their son Messiah’s recent graduation and it’s led to some pretty steamy moments between them. “Things were salty between Tiny and T.I. after their big fight over the whole Houston’s situation but they came together over the weekend to celebrate Messiah’s graduation and it was incredibly healing for them,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Being with Tiny and their whole extended family really helped put everything in perspective for Tip. He’s been through so much with Tiny and she’s always been such a great life partner and so supportive of him and his kids. He ended up apologizing to Tiny for their big fight after the graduation party and they had crazy amazing make-up sex. After that the joke all weekend was that they might be throwing another graduation party in 18 years because of their wild make-up sex.”

Tiny and T.I. getting wild in the bedroom doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering these two seem to always have each other’s backs when it matters most. Tiny’s support of her stepson Messiah, who T.I. had from a previous relationship, proves that she’s all there for her man and everyone important to him no matter how many ups and downs they go through.

T.I. is most likely needing that support too ever since he was arrested for disorderly conduct. Although the rapper made it out of jail and back home in time for his son, Major Harris‘ 10th birthday party, we’re sure he could still use the love from his wife, even if they’ve been estranged. It’s always great to see Tiny and T.I. come together when things get rough. We don’t know where their marriage will go from here, but we have a feeling they’re always going to be by each other’s side one way or another!