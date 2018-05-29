‘The Bachelorette’ Shocker: Colton Underwood Is Actually Olympian Aly Raisman’s Ex

Talk about a small world! Colton Underwood, one of Becca Kufrin’s hunky suitors on ‘The Bachelorette,’ used to date Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Will he win over Becca’s heart this time?!

Colton Underwood, 27, made The Bachelorette fans swoon when he was introduced during the May 28 premiere. After quitting football due to injury, he started a non-profit for his young cousin who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Turns out, there’s even more to Colton’s story. He has one very famous ex-girlfriend: Olympian Aly Raisman, 24! The pair started dating in Dec. 2016. They made their red carpet debut at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in New York. He revealed in June 2017 that they had broken up.

“It ended fine,” he told the Lincoln Journal Star about their break. “We’re in a good place.” He also added that they were “still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare.” Their relationship started out in the most adorable way. Colton asked Aly out via video and she agreed. During their romance, he came to her defense on Twitter and called one of her haters a “low life.”

Things may have not worked out for Colton and Aly, but maybe they will for Colton and Becca Kufrin, 28! While he didn’t get the first impression rose — that went to 29-year-old Garrett Yrigoyen — but he did make a good impression. He’s shaping up to be a frontrunner for sure! Colton may have a secret past with someone else who happens to be a Bachelor Nation alum!

Bachelor In Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk revealed on a podcast that one of Becca’s contestants was allegedly DMing Tia Booth! “The drama started from Raven and Adam saying a guy on Becca’s season was DMing Tia,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “We don’t know if it’s Colton [Underwood]. But Colton expressed his interest in Tia several times on Twitter and they are following each other on Instagram so people speculated Colton is the guy they were talking about.”

Colton’s also got one big secret — he’s a virgin! The hunk comes clean to Becca during a one-on-one date. He admitted he was “ashamed” and “made up lies” because he didn’t want to tell the truth about being a virgin.