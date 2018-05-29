Sexy Bikini Looks Stars Rocked Over Memorial Day Weekend — Bella Hadid & More

Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering our fallen troops, but it’s also the time many celebs hit the beach to celebrate the beginning of summer! See stars in bikinis from the holiday weekend below!

Meet me at the beach! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and many more spend the long weekend lounging in bikinis at the beach and at the pool! Kourtney and Kendall rocked matching suits while hanging out on giant pool floats (the FUNBOY FUN SKI float) at Kourt’s house on the holiday. They also had some fun spraying each other with super soaker water guns! Kendall posed seductively on a towel alongside her dog. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was also having fun in the sun with his new girlfriend Sofia Richie in St. Barts. She wore a tiny black bikini while frolicking in the water.

Bella Hadid wore Dior while on a yacht in Monaco. Olivia Culpo posed poolside on a Dior towel in an embellished black bikini. She looked flawless! She made sure she was protected from the sun with the Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Face Mineral Lotion. We spotted it on her towel. We love it too because it’s not greasy and it’s Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, PABA Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS (Sulfate) Free, Dye Free and Oil Free. It’s not tested on animals and it’s fragrance free, so it’s great for sensitive skin! See more of our summer must-haves like sunglasses, sandals and more right here!

🖤 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 28, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

Reese Witherspoon posted a sultry pic on the beach, looking SO relax! She looked beautiful in a white suit covered by a blue button down. See more stars like Bella Thorne and more in the gallery attached!