12 Stars Flaunting Summer Bodies In Cutout Swimsuits: Gabrielle Union, Olivia Culpo, & More

It’s time to get ready for summer! There’s a new trend in town, and it’s cutout swimsuits! Take a look at a few celebrities who love rocking the sexy look in the gallery below!

Showing skin is in! With summer quickly approaching, our favorite stars are in full vacation mode. However, it’s not about where they’re going, but what they’re wearing. While on an exotic trip in France with her husband Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, 45, showed off her incredibly toned body in a stunning electric yellow cutout one-piece swimsuit. The bathing suit is perfect for those who want to show off their body, but also want to keep it modest at the same time. Being that Gabrielle is a fashionista, this isn’t the first time she’s rocked the trendy look. Back in February, Gab took a trip to Hawaii where she flaunted her perfect curves in another cutout suit, but this time it was red and blue. So cute, right? Take a look at more cutout looks in the gallery above!

Olivia Culpo, 26, is another celebrity who loves cutouts. Taking her look to a whole new level, Olivia rocked a black cutout bikini while on vacation earlier this month. She paired the look with a clear visor and a chic black fanny pack with fringed accents. Now, that’s what we call style! And, can we talk about her abs?! Olivia’s body has us feeling like we need to sprint to the gym.

Speaking of the gym, or a person who literally takes no days off when it comes to the gym, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has never shied away from showing off her bikini body. The KUWTK star and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima jetted off to the Amangiri resort in Utah on May 9, and boy was their trip filled with epic photos. Posing underneath a canyon, Kourt shared a pic of herself wearing a mint cutout one-piece. The swimsuit was super daring as it opened right above her cleavage and around her abs. She is one hot mama!