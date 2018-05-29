Sofia Richie Copies Kourtney Kardashian’s Cheeky Bikini Pics Yet Again — See Photo

We’re seeing double! Sofia Richie took to Instagram on May 29 to share another sexy photo of herself tanning in a bikini that showed off her behind and it’s very similar to one of Kourtney Kardashian’s recent pics. Check out the side by side photos here!

Sofia Richie, 19, totally made us do a double take when she took to Instagram on May 29 to post an incredibly sexy bikini photo that is extremely similar to one Kourtney Kardashian, 39, posted of herself when she was in Mexico back in Jan. Sofia, who is dating Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 35, is known for posting a lot of similar pics to Kourtney and this one was definitely no exception. In the pic, which was taken while on vacation in celebration of Scott’s birthday, Sofia can be seen lying down in the sun next to the ocean while showing off her cheeky behind in a bikini with thong-style bottoms. Kourtney’s similar pic showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lying down in her own cheeky bikini while enjoying some snacks.

In addition to the similar photos, Sofia made headlines for a similar hairstyle when she dyed her blonde locks a dark brunette a few months ago. While the pics and style could certainly be a coincidence, we can’t help but think Sofia may be getting some inspiration from her beau’s ex and could be using it to get closer to him! If that’s what she’s doing, it seems to be working because the two have been inseparable lately and appear to be more in love than ever before!

While Sofia and Scott have been keeping things hot, Kourtney’s been following suit with her own younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25. The two lovebirds have also been celebrating birthdays and going on vacations together. With the same amount of years in age differences and the same actions, it’s almost scary how similar Sofia and Scott and Kourtney and Younes’ relationships are but hey if it works, it works!