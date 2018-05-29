Sasha Pieterse Looks Like A Princess In Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Tulle Ball Gown At Wedding

It was a pretty little wedding, indeed! ‘PLL’ star Sasha Pieterse looked gorgeous and glowing in a cleavage-baring ball gown on her wedding day on May 27. See her dream dress below!

Sasha Pieterse looked straight out of a fairytale as she wed Hudson Sheaffer at a castle in Ireland on May 27! Held at the Leslie Estate, she wore a STUNNING, off-the-shoulder gown with large tulle skirt by Christian Siriano. She wore a XIV Karats necklace and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets. The wedding photos are absolutely gorgeous — see them HERE at People.com. “We had the most magical day in Ireland. Our wedding was beyond our wildest dreams,” Sasha and Hudson told the mag.

Her hair was in gorgeous waves, cascading down her shoulders. It was styled by Ryan Richman, who used Paul Mitchell products to set her style all day. Her naturally beautiful makeup was done by Kirin Bhatty. The glam squad frequently works with the star, so it must have been so calming and comfortable having them do her bridal beauty!

While she was competing on Dancing With The Stars in 2017, Sasha told HollywoodLife.com about her fiancé: “Honestly, he is incredible, he is my best friend. I have known him for so long.” She continued, “It’s so incredible to have someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens. And it really truly is reciprocated — what we based our relationship off originally was honestly commitment, being loyal, being supportive and honestly making sure the communication is open, and obviously love. So I think it is incredible that I have all of that in him and I am excited to start our life together.”