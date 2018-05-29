‘Roseanne’ Revival Cancelled After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant Backlash

‘Roseanne’ is DONE. The ABC revival has been cancelled in the wake of star and creator Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey released the following statement to HollywoodLife on May 29: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” The news comes after Roseanne Barr, 65, compared Valerie Jarrett, 61, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, 56, to an “ape” on Twitter. She tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The tweet was later deleted, and Roseanne apologized on Twitter. Roseanne has since been dropped from her agency, ICM Partners. Valerie’s team had “no comment” regarding Roseanne’s tweets.

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Roseanne tweeted. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” She also announced that she would be leaving Twitter. The Roseanne revival, which premiered in March 2018, has become one of the most-watched shows of 2018. The premiere alone was watched by over 18 million people.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY are “devastated” over what’s happened. “Cast and crew are devastated over the news their show has been canceled after Roseanne’s racist tweet,” a source told HollywoodLife. “From cameramen, to production assistants, and everyone in between that worked on the show, all are heartbroken that they will not be returning to work after their hiatus. The staff on the show are in total shock that everything happened so quickly, from the tweet to the cancelation, only a few hours passed. No one wants to believe Roseanne could be capable of such a mean tweet with such damaging effects. The crew, and the families they support with their work on the show, are all crushed that their livelihood has been taken away from them all because of a racist remark.”

In the wake of the controversy, Sara Gilbert, 43, who plays Roseanne’s daughter Darlene on the show, called Roseanne’s comments about Valerie “abhorrent” and said they “do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.” She also tweeted: “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

The scandal prompted Wanda Sykes, 54, the show’s consulting producer, to announce she was quitting the show right before ABC announced Roseanne’s cancellation. The show had already been renewed for another season, with its episode count being upped from 9 to 13.