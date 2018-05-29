Rihanna’s On Team Drake In His Beef With Pusha T: She’s ‘Tired’ Of Seeing People Try To ‘Drag Him Down’

Rihanna is totally supporting Drake in his current feud with Pusha T and thinks he earned all the success he has in his career from doing what’s right and working hard.

Rihanna, 30, has Drake‘s back! The singer is supporting the 31-year-old rapper in the midst of his feud with Pusha T, 41, and she doesn’t believe he deserves to be dissed for his talent. Pusha accused Drake of having a ghostwriter for his big hit songs and Rihanna is totally not in agreement. “Rihanna is totally on Team Drake in his beef with Pusha T, a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She and Drake have not been close in a while, but she still has a lot of respect for him as a rapper and artist. Rihanna has seen first hand how hard Drake works producing his music, writing lyrics and working on beats so she knows he has earned all of his success with hard work. She thinks Pusha T is one of many rappers who may be a bit jealous of Drake. She is tired of seeing others try to drag Drake down. Even though Rihanna has moved on from her relationship with Drake, she still quietly has his back in situations like this, where haters come after him.”

Rihanna’s feelings about Drake is not entirely surprising considering the two have a long history together. Their relationship has been up and down throughout the years and there’s always been constant speculation about whether or not they were more than just friends. Although Rihanna recently admitted that she no longer has a friendship with Drake, it’s good to know she is still sticking up for him and not letting any personal issues affect what she feels she knows to be true.

In addition to Rihanna, Nicki Minaj is on Team Drake. The “Superbass” rapper tweeted her thoughts about the feud on May 27. “N***** gon run that Quentin sh*t in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS. Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old sh*t for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant,” her tweet read.