Pusha T Fires Back At Drake & Claims He Has A Secret Son — Listen To ‘Story Of Adidon’

Eek! Pusha T has continued adding fire to his feud with Drake by releasing a new track called ‘Story Of Adidon’ and it totally calls out the rapper and his family! Listen to the harsh song here!

Pusha T, 41, took to Instagram and Soundcloud on May 29 to promote his new track called “Story Of Adidon” and the lyrics totally slam Drake, 31, and bring up major sensitive moments from his past! The song has added fuel to the fire when it comes to the current feud between the two rappers and is most likely a direct response to Drake’s own diss track called “Duppy Freestyle” in which he calls out Pusha and even mentions his fiancee, Virginia Williams. In Pusha’s song, he disses Drake’s father with the lyric, “You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing / Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing” and gets even more gutsy when he brings up the rumors that Drake’s the father of porn star Sophie Brussaux‘s child.

The lyrics about Drake’s rumored child are as follows:

“Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home

Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real

Love that baby, respect that girl

Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world”

The track is definitely going one step further when it comes to the rappers trying to one up each other. In addition to posting audio of the track, Pusha posted an Instagram photo that appears to show a smiling Drake with his face painted black (he claims it’s not photoshopped) and it definitely stirred up the pot! “Virginia Williams shan’t ever be mentioned in song by ANYONE aside from me,” Pusha captioned the pic.

Before Pusha’s new track, Drake released “Duppy Freestyle” after Pusha claimed Drake had a ghostwriter for his hit songs on another track called “Infrared”. It seems both Pusha and Drake are seeing how far they can go with slamming each other and it’s causing fans to be on edge. Like the fans, we’ll all be waiting and watching to see what happens next!