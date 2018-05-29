Priyanka Chopra’s Friends Fear Nick Jonas Will Break Her Heart Amid New Romance Report
While fans are here for Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how her friends are against it, fearing he’ll break her heart.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly moved out of the friends zone and into something more. While the two have been pals for a while, they went on two super public dates over Memorial Day weekend in LA and it looked like romance is in the air for the 25-year-old singer and the 35-year-old actress. However, not everyone around her approves of the new relationship. “Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable,” a source close to the former Miss World tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.