Priyanka Chopra’s Friends Fear Nick Jonas Will Break Her Heart Amid New Romance Report

While fans are here for Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how her friends are against it, fearing he’ll break her heart.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly moved out of the friends zone and into something more. While the two have been pals for a while, they went on two super public dates over Memorial Day weekend in LA and it looked like romance is in the air for the 25-year-old singer and the 35-year-old actress. However, not everyone around her approves of the new relationship. “Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable,” a source close to the former Miss World tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

On the bright side, Nick has a good track record at a long-term relationship with another former beauty queen. He was with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo for two years before amicably breaking up in 2015. Since then he hasn’t been with anyone in a super serious way. The “Jealous” singer did prove he has a thing for older women by reportedly hooking up on and off with Kate Hudson, 39, in 2016. He’s about due for a serious relationship again and Priyanka could be the one!

The two were spotted attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on May 24 and the very next night had another high-profile date. The two reportedly attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25, showing off both their love of Disney and musicals, in addition to baseball. If they’ve got that much in common already, it’s the perfect basis for a relationship.