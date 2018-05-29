Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Reportedly Dating: ‘It’s A Good Match

Ummm, WHAT? In a romance move no one saw coming, former ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra is reportedly dating Nick Jonas. We’ve got all the details on the new couple’s recent outings.

Attending pal Meghan Markle‘s dreamy royal wedding on May 19 must have made Priyanka Chopra want to find a prince of her own. Just a week after the biggest nuptials of the year, the former Quantico star has been spotted on several dates with singer Nick Jonas. The 35-year-old former Miss World and the 25-year-old “Jealous” crooner took in a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on May 24 and the next night reportedly hit up a performance of Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl, making the most of their Memorial Day weekend.

“They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show,” the onlooker added. “They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

As for their very public outing at the Dodgers’ game, “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an eyewitness told Us. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

It seems like late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel might have been the first to out their relationship. When Priyanka appeared as program a few weeks ago, he seemed to will the relationship into existence showing a photo of the pair attending the 2017 Met Gala together. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.” A year later it looks like that friendship has turned to romance!