LeBron James Fears Steph Curry & Warriors: He’s Gassed After Carrying Cavaliers To Finals

LeBron James single-handedly got his Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA finals. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s now dreading going up against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

One man can only do so much. LeBron James against all odds brought his Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA finals for the fourth year in a row despite getting almost zero help from his teammates. The 33-year-old proved to be one of the greatest of all time in putting up numerous 40 plus point games in getting the Cavs all the way to the playoffs, including two exhausting seven game series against the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. It’s a fact that the Cavs only win when King James shows up and puts up nearly half the team’s points. Now that they’re going against Steph Curry and his loaded Golden State Warriors in the finals yet again, Bron is dreading the task.

“LeBron feels completely worn out and gassed after a long season practically carrying his team all the way back to the NBA Finals. He now worries that his body simply can not go any further against the strongest team in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors. LeBron is hiding his pain and trying not to let on how sore and tired he feels. LeBron has a healthy fear and a lot of respect for Steph Curry and the Champion Warriors team. LeBron is hoping that after a few days off he will be ready to go when the Finals start,” a source close to number 23 tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s a miracle that the Cavs are even back in the finals as they didn’t even finish at the top of the Eastern Conference this year, placing a dismal fourth while the Celtics reigned supreme. Had his former right-hand man and now star Boston standout Kyrie Irving not ended up with a season ending injury in March, the Celtics probably would be heading to the NBA finals. But their young, strong squad still made it to the Eastern Conference finals and would have come out victorious if Bron hadn’t put up 40 plus games in three out of four of Cleveland’s victories.

The Golden State Warriors looked extremely vulnerable in their Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets. Those teams were much more evenly matched with stacked squads of talent. But the Warriors proved that they are exactly what their team’s name implies, taking the decisive game seven in Houston 101-92. Two time NBA MVP Steph has the support of high scoring Kevin Durant, in addition to wildly talented Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Bron has Kevin Love when he decides to show up and not much else ever since Kyrie defected to Boston. He’s going to have to give it everything he’s got and then some if the Cavs stand a chance against the defending NBA champs.