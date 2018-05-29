Copy Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Workout For A Sexy Body This Summer

Kendall and Kourtney posed seductively on pool floats over Memorial Day Weekend, and also shared the intense workout they do for their hot bodies!

There are no days off for Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian! Getting a bikini body like that isn’t easy! The sisters posted a workout on Kourtney’s Instagram. K called her garage boot camp “Kamp Kourtney” and later “Kamp Kourtndall.” There were about 5 or 6 girls doing the workout. First, they did skater lunges — where you do a “curtsy lunge” with a jump in between. This move is great for your hips, butt, and thighs. Kourt teased Sarah Howard for not keeping up, but then posted Sarah doing an impressive headstand!

The second move was a side jump, landing with one foot on a Bosu ball, while slamming down a medicine ball. This is a great total body move — the Bosu ball forces you to stabilize yourself, working your legs and core, and the medicine ball throw helps to tone arms. After the workout, the gal pals splurged on a chocolate pizza with yummy strawberries on top! Well deserved! Their sister Kim Kardashian also just shared her workout for summer. She loves doing cardio for weight loss. She loves doing stairs for 30 minutes. On alternating days, she sprints on the treadmill. Her sprinting HIIT workout is only 10 minutes!

Kendall, Kourtney, and Jordyn Woods all posed together in bathing suits while holding water guns. It was clear they spent the weekend running around the yard and having tons of fun!