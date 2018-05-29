The power of makeup magically transformed Kim Kardashian into Princess Jasmine, but North West was NOT having it! As a mega Disney fan, North proved she clearly knows a faux Jasmine from the real deal!

Ouch! Kim Kardashian, 37, just got denied by her own daughter! Rocking a full-on Princess Jasmine beauty look, the reality star tried to convince North West, 4, that she was the Disney character in the flesh, but the toddler was anything but impressed. In fact, Nori didn’t believe for a second her mom was actually Jasmine! Kim got all dolled up as the princess for a beauty tutorial with makeup artist Kandee Johnson, and while nothing gets past North, we have to say, Kim looks JUST like the Disney darling in the vid!

The tutorial was uploaded to YouTube on May 28, and at the 10:05 minute mark, the 13-minute-long video shows Kim, as Jasmine, video chatting North. “I’m going to call North, she’s going to die,” Kim says as soon as her wig is put in place — the finishing touch to her makeup look. “I’m going to tell her I’m Princess Jasmine.” Kandee then said, “Who wouldn’t want their mom to be a princess?” Well, let’s just say North is not your typical 4-year-old!

“Hey North, it’s Princess Jasmine,” Kim says over FaceTime to her daughter. And while it’s difficult to understand what North is saying through the phone, Kim responds by saying, “I don’t?” She adds, “I have your mommy’s phone. She wanted me to call you and tell you she’s on my magic carpet, she’s on her way home.” To that, North replied, “Nooo!” North then had the nerve to say that her mom didn’t even look like Jasmine. “I don’t? After all that hard work?” Kim laughed. North is certainly one tough critic!

The funniest part of the video though is when North confidently calls her mom by her first name. “You’re really Kim,” she declared. Without missing a beat, Kim replied, “No it’s not, it’s Jasmine!” And North hit back with, “It’s Kim! Your voice doesn’t sound like Jasmine!” After she hangs up the phone, Kim tells Kandee, “Well that was a bust.” The actual tutorial however, is a total success — and Kim truly does look like Princess Jasmine!

But don’t let North’s tough criticism fool you — she and her mom are super close IRL. Just this past weekend, on May 26, Kim posted a super sweet photo of herself with North, calling her oldest daughter her BFF! “My bestie 💕,” she wrote alongside the cute selfie of themselves on a bed. Aw!