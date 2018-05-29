Kim K ‘Hurt’ She Didn’t Get Invited To Brody Jenner’s Wedding: The Family Is ‘Divided’

Kim Kardashian is NOT on the guest list for her step-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding in Bali. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels ‘snubbed’ but still decided to send him a gift!

Unlike the rest of the world, Brody Jenner, 34, is not keeping up with the Kardashians. The former Hills star did not invite his step-sister Kim Kardashian to his Bali wedding to blogger Kaitlynn Carter, and she’s not too happy about it. “Kim invited Brody to her wedding, he didn’t come, but she did extend the gesture of an invite. So, you’d think he’d have the same sort of courtesy for her. If it wasn’t clear before, now it is crystal clear to Kim which side of the family is team Caitlyn [Jenner] and who is team Kris [Jenner]. This wedding has divided the family like never before, and it’s actually very sad,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim and Brody used to be very close. She expected more from him. It hurts that he snubbed her like this, but she didn’t sink to his level. She actually sent them a gift anyway, just to prove she’s the bigger person,” our source continued. While we can understand why this may have caused major strife within the family, it’s important to note that Caitlyn will also not be in attendance. As we previously told you, Caitlyn has decided to skip the wedding due to work commitments, according to Page Six. So, it looks like a lot of family will be missing.

However, Brody did invite his younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody explained to PEOPLE. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody continued. Yikes!