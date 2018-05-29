John Goodman Looks Depressed After ‘Roseanne’ Gets Canceled: First Pics After Shocking News

John Goodman has yet to release a statement following the cancellation of ‘Roseanne,’ but we have reason to believe he’s upset! Check out the photos of the actor who was just spotted for the first time since the news!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this new photo of John Goodman says it all. While walking his dog on May 29, paparazzi caught a few shots of a very sad looking John who we can assume is pretty bummed over the cancellation of ABC’s sitcom Roseanne. In the photos, John can even be seen with his hand over his face! Now, if that’s not a sure sign that he’s upset, then we don’t know what is. As we previously told you, the beloved show got the boot following Roseanne Barr’s nasty racist Twitter rant in which she compared former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.” “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Roseanne said. Pretty awful, right? SEE THE PHOTOS OF JOHN HERE!

And although John has yet to say anything regarding the situation, his fellow co-stars have expressed their frustration. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara Gilbert tweeted. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love– one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” Sara continued.

Roseanne herself has also come forward in hopes of saving face. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Roseanne said. “I should have known better. Forgive me– my joke was in bad taste,” she continued. While we’re glad she apologized, it’s clear the damage has been done.