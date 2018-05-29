J.Lo Vs. Jenna Dewan: Which ‘World Of Dance’ Star Has The Sexier Instagram Pics?

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan are two of the hottest moms in Hollywood! The ‘World Of Dance’ duo are in the best shape ever and they’re ruling the TV scene! Check out their sexiest Instagram pics and let us know who has the hotter feed!

Hot mommas! Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Jenna Dewan, 37, have never looked better. The World of Dance leading ladies are thriving as rockstar moms, incredible career women, and beautiful people on the inside and out. And, lucky for us, they give us an up close and personal glimpse into their lives on Instagram. From photos of their workouts, to their many work ventures and their personal lives, JLo and Jenna have proved to be two of Hollywood’s most accomplished women; And, to us, that’s hot! So, take a look through their best Instagram shots in our attached gallery!

JLo and Jenna are gearing up for the premiere of World of Dance! The hit show’s second season premieres on Tuesday, May 29 at 10 PM ET on NBC. Judges, Derek Hough, 32, and Ne-Yo, 38, will all be back to judge the best dance acts from around the world. And, fans are in for a real treat this time around, as NBC has ordered 16 episodes for the hit show’s second season, as opposed to season one which had 10 episodes. The show is even eligible for awards at this year’s Emmys in September.

Last year’s runner-up, Eva Igo, who was season one’s highest-scoring Junior, Team The Lab, and Royal Flux will also be back to compete for the coveted $1 million grand prize. As you may recall, Les Twins (Laurent and Larry Bourgeois from Paris, France,), who just took the stage with Beyonce, 36, at Coachella, won season one of World of Dance.

The returning acts from season one will have their work cut out of them as 72 other acts will be in the running to win season two. The groups of acts go by four age-based categories, the same as last season — Junior (17-years-old and under; 1-4 dancers), Junior Team (17 and under; 5-15 dancers, a NEW category this season), Upper (18 and older; 1-4 dancers), and Upper Team (18 and older; 5-15 dancers).

