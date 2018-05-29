Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Massive Cleavage On 1st Date Night With John Legend Since Baby Miles’ Birth

As newly crowned parents-of-two, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend recently enjoyed their 1st date night together! Chrissy looked gorgeous for their special evening, and her cleavage was front & center. See the wild pic here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, gave birth to her and John Legend‘s, 39, second child nearly two weeks ago, and already she and her husband have had a much-needed, kid-free outing! For their first date night since baby Miles arrived, both new parents kept it simple and chic in all-black ensembles. And while she was glowing, it was Chrissy’s cleavage that was completely attention-grabbing!

Rocking a plunging scoop neck, Chrissy’s chest was hard to miss in the sweet photo John posted in honor of their first date night since their newborn son arrived. “First post-Miles date night!” the singer captioned the selfie of himself and his model wife. Both John and Chrissy look happy and, surprisingly, well rested in the pic, but despite the cuteness of it all, Chrissy’s cleavage is what commenters couldn’t help talking about,

“Boobs for days! Is she a MILF or MILK get it @chrissyteigen,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “Mommy Boobs on 🔥😍 .” But not all comments were light-hearted and complimentary. In fact, one Instagram user criticized the model’s attire! “Okay, ya got boobs…..Now get dressed properly!” they said. Another had the nerve to write, “I don’t have kids but I’ll suggest you use the milk pump before you go out . Don’t reveal so much b…bs.” Can the mom/woman shaming end please? Clearly Chrissy is an amazing, strong, and beautiful mother — you do you, girl!