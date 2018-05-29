Caitlyn Jenner Snubs Son Brody: She’s ‘Too Busy’ To Attend His Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner was invited to her son Brody Jenner’s Bali wedding, but she will NOT be attending. Get all the details here on why her work commitments have prevented her from enjoying the special day!

For most, weddings are for family. Unfortunately, Brody Jenner, 34, and his soon-to-be wife Kaitlynn Carter’s big day will not include his father Caitlyn Jenner, 68. The former Olympic gold medalist has decided to skip his son’s wedding due to previously scheduled work commitments, according to Page Six. While we’re sure it wasn’t intentional, we can imagine it put a damper on the celebration that is set to take place later this week. However, Brody’s mother and Caitlyn’s ex-wife Linda Thompson took to Instagram to share a photo of the Bali festivities. “#JennerIsland celebration embracing Balinese culture with @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn #love&marriage,” Linda captioned a photo of her son and family flaunting huge smiles. It’s good to see they’re enjoying their time!

Nevertheless, Caitlyn’s absence at Brody’s wedding wouldn’t be the first time questions were raised regarding the status of her relationship with her children. In fact, Caitlyn explained to Broadly last week that it’s hard to connect with her six kids– Burt, 39, Casey, 37, Brandon, 36, Kendall, 22, Kylie, 20, and Brody. “I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve moved on,” Caitlyn said. “We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there,” Caitlyn continued.

In addition to her strained relationship with her biological kids, things have also been tense for Caitlyn and her step children with ex-wife Kris Jenner. As many of you may know, following Caitlyn’s transition and the release of her book The Secrets of My Life, her relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 33, hasn’t been too good. Sadly, Caitlyn didn’t even reach out following the birth of Khloe’s first child True Thompson on April 12. “She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter,” a source close to the Caitlyn explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sad!